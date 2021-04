Sweet Treats at Bianco & Nero

Bianco & Nero is a chocolaterie and ice cream shop that was established in Mendoza in 1992. It’s like stepping into a scene of Charlie and the Chocolate factory with over 220 different kinds of sweet treats that you’ll want to melt in your mouth. There are rows of bonbons, truffles, fudge, chocolate bars, chocolate covered fruit and nuts, caramels, chocolate lollipops, and much more. The smell alone is intoxicating. Try Argentina’s national treat, the alfajor, and a cone of dulce de leche ice cream. Aristides 144; +54 261 423 9420