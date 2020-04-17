Bianca C Dive Site The Lime, Grenada

Bianca C wreck dive site Off Grenada’s southwest shores, certified advanced scuba divers have the chance to explore the largest—and one of the most storied—shipwrecks in the Caribbean. A 600-foot-long Italian cruise ship, the Bianca C earned the nickname “the Titanic of the Caribbean” after an explosion in its boiler room caused it to catch fire and sink in Saint George’s harbor in 1961. Today, it rests upright on its keel in about 167 feet of water, inviting divers to explore deeper. The ship’s most famous feature is its onboard swimming pool, perpetually filled with water these days, but equally captivating are the schools of Atlantic spadefish, eagle rays, and barracuda that regularly patrol the wreck. Several island dive shops offer guided trips to the Bianca C, but for small groups and great service, turn to Dive Grenada.