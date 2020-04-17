Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bianca C Dive Site

The Lime, Grenada
Website

Bianca C wreck dive site

Off Grenada’s southwest shores, certified advanced scuba divers have the chance to explore the largest—and one of the most storied—shipwrecks in the Caribbean. A 600-foot-long Italian cruise ship, the Bianca C earned the nickname “the Titanic of the Caribbean” after an explosion in its boiler room caused it to catch fire and sink in Saint George’s harbor in 1961. Today, it rests upright on its keel in about 167 feet of water, inviting divers to explore deeper. The ship’s most famous feature is its onboard swimming pool, perpetually filled with water these days, but equally captivating are the schools of Atlantic spadefish, eagle rays, and barracuda that regularly patrol the wreck. Several island dive shops offer guided trips to the Bianca C, but for small groups and great service, turn to Dive Grenada.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home
MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home
13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now
13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now
26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love
26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love
The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List
The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List