R. Rodrigues de Faria 97, 1300-501 Lisboa, Portugal
Photo by Rita Alves
Bicycle and coffeeBI+CA is located on an old factory complex named nowadays as LX Factory. It’s a sandwich café and a rent-a-bike, however besides renting bikes they also sell them.
The name bica is also the name that the Lisboans give to the coffee. The space has a bar-restaurant with a high ceiling, a terrace and a room for group dinners or other events. This room used to be a painting studio for an English painter.
Appreciate the work on the big window, made by Raquel Costa; I had the chance to accompany a great part of the work evolution.
http://www.littleblackspot.com/
“Rent a cruiser from BI+CA and take the easy bike ride to Belém on the waterfront. The sun shines on the river, reflecting light on the fishermen, skaters, and cacilheiros, our traditional ferryboats.” —Lisbon resident (and AFAR.com local expert) Rita Alves
351/9-1208-6079
This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.
