BI+CA R. Rodrigues de Faria 97, 1300-501 Lisboa, Portugal

Photo by Rita Alves

Bicycle and coffee BI+CA is located on an old factory complex named nowadays as LX Factory. It’s a sandwich café and a rent-a-bike, however besides renting bikes they also sell them.



The name bica is also the name that the Lisboans give to the coffee. The space has a bar-restaurant with a high ceiling, a terrace and a room for group dinners or other events. This room used to be a painting studio for an English painter.



Appreciate the work on the big window, made by Raquel Costa; I had the chance to accompany a great part of the work evolution.



http://www.littleblackspot.com/

