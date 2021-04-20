Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bhangarh

Bhangarh, Rajasthan 301410, India
Website
Bhangarh–City of Ghosts Bhangarh India

Bhangarh–City of Ghosts

Legend has it that this now uninhabited city of once magnificent bazaars, palace, gardens, temples and bathing pools was deserted overnight (only a generation after its completion), having been cursed by an evil court magician, Selu Sewra, who had unsuccessfully attempted to seduce Bhangarh's virtuous and beautiful Queen.

Bhangarh is supposedly one of the top ten National Heritage sites in India, but because of its remoteness, few visitors make their way here. I highly recommend a visit at sunrise–as the early morning light magnifies the mystical nature of Bhangarh unforgettably.

Note on the side: Bhangarh is located only about 15 minutes by jeep from Amanbagh (http://www.amanresorts.com/amanbagh/home.aspx).
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points