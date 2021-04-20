Beya Suites Southern Highway

Stay at Beya Suites The pink-painted building is hard to miss. Situated on the narrow, paved road that leads into Punta Gorda and looking out at the ocean, Beya Suites is of the few places to stay in the area. Rooms are simple and clean, with balcony access if they’re facing the ocean and access to a rooftop that affords a beautiful view of sunset. On the ground level, a restaurant serves traditional Belizean breakfast, for an added cost, which includes fry jacks, scrambled eggs, and bacon or sausage. The Maya women who operate Beya Suites are quiet but accommodating, and Wi-Fi is included in the room rate, though an email address needs to be registered with the front desk in order for it to work.



Rooms begin at $60 for single occupancy.