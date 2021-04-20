BeTulum
Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila Km.10, Zona Hotelera, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 1 984 132 6215
Boutique Hotel in TulumThis small gem lends credence to the adage that good things do indeed come in small packages.
Located minutes from some of the Mexico's important archaeological sites, the hotel houses 20 luxurious suites tucked into a premier location between the lush forest and one of the best beaches in the area.
Crafted with native materials it is "rustic elegance" at its best with spacious terraces, private pools, designer furniture in a totally secluded atmosphere. The hotel's focus on environmental sustainability is evident around every corner.
The beach club offers personal amenities including a pool, bar, restaurant and comfy beach chairs. Located steps from sea, the restaurant dishes up tasty Mexican and international cuisine drawn from locally produced food. The chef even maintains an organic vegetable and herb garden.
Whether you long for R&R or a romantic escape, this hotel is perfect.