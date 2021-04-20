Betty's Bay Betty's Bay, 7141, South Africa

Driving the Cape Whale Route The Cape Whale Route lies east of Cape Town and is a scenic drive on R44 through villages and towns set along the Atlantic Ocean. Between August and October, the warm waters off the coast of the Cape Peninsula serve as breeding grounds for Southern Right Whales. Because the road is so near the water, you very well may see whales splashing and playing nearby during your drive.



Hermanus is a famous vantage point for viewing whales during that time of year and is the largest town, so that is where you'll find most restaurants and accommodations. Betty's Bay is a quieter town to stop in. It's also a pleasant place to stay if you don't wish to travel as far as Hermanus.