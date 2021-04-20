Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Betty Sutherland Trail

Betty Sutherland Trail, Toronto, ON, Canada
Website
Kick up the Leaves Toronto Canada

Betty Sutherland Trail

Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Kick up the Leaves

The Betty Sutherland Trail is a 1.85km path that offers quick access to the great outdoors, while the city lives on around you.

The trail follows the Don River for a short while, and brings a bit of rugged Ontario closer to the big city. If you follow the trail long enough, you'll even get up close and personal with one of Toronto's unique bridges.

For me, playing in the leaves is often enough.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points