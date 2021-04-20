Betty Sutherland Trail
Betty Sutherland Trail, Toronto, ON, Canada
Betty Sutherland TrailHave you been here? Tell us about it below!
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Kick up the Leaves
The Betty Sutherland Trail is a 1.85km path that offers quick access to the great outdoors, while the city lives on around you.
The trail follows the Don River for a short while, and brings a bit of rugged Ontario closer to the big city. If you follow the trail long enough, you'll even get up close and personal with one of Toronto's unique bridges.
For me, playing in the leaves is often enough.
The trail follows the Don River for a short while, and brings a bit of rugged Ontario closer to the big city. If you follow the trail long enough, you'll even get up close and personal with one of Toronto's unique bridges.
For me, playing in the leaves is often enough.