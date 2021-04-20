Where are you going?
Bethlehem

Bethlehem

The West Bank city of Bethlehem, about 5.5 miles south of Jerusalem, is sacred to Christians as the birthplace of Jesus Christ. Perched on a hill at the edge of the Judean desert, Bethlehem has been a destination for Christian pilgrims since the construction of the Church of the Nativity in the 4th century C.E. The city’s main points of interest are Rachel’s Tomb (a site sacred to Jews, Christians, and Muslims), Manger Square at the heart of the old city, and the Church of the Nativity, in which a 14-pointed silver star on the floor marks the cave below, which some believe was the site of Jesus' birth.
By Shawn Rodgers , AFAR Local Expert

Nina Dietzel
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

West Banksy

Traveling across the border from Israel into the West Bank stays with you, no matter which side of the conflict you support. Leave it to Banksy to comment.





