Bethesda Fountain

Terrace Dr, New York, NY 10024, USA
Website
| +1 212-310-6600
The restored ceiling New York New York United States
Angel of the Waters New York New York United States
like a beautiful painting New York New York United States
Sun - Sat 6am - 1am

The restored ceiling

of the Bethesda Terrace brought me back a few times on the same trip.
By Tara Guertin , AFAR Staff

Sharon In
almost 7 years ago

like a beautiful painting

I could not have staged this better … classic NY scenery!
Sharon In
almost 7 years ago

Angel of the Waters

Even with all the people and wedding parties surrounding this area at any given day, it is one of the most sublimely tranquil spot in Central Park.
