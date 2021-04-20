Bethesda Fountain
Terrace Dr, New York, NY 10024, USA
| +1 212-310-6600
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 1am
The restored ceilingof the Bethesda Terrace brought me back a few times on the same trip.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
like a beautiful painting
I could not have staged this better … classic NY scenery!
almost 7 years ago
Angel of the Waters
Even with all the people and wedding parties surrounding this area at any given day, it is one of the most sublimely tranquil spot in Central Park.