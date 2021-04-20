Where are you going?
Best Western Plus Doha

Al Safliya Street، Old Salat Road، Doha, Qatar
+974 4424 0000
Best Budget Hotel Doha Qatar
Check Availability

Best Western Plus is a surprisingly affordable hotel. Conveniently located close to the Hamad International Airport, across the street from the Museum of Islamic Art, within walking distance to Souq Waqif, and a short drive from the business district, this newly refurbished hotel is ideal for those travelers on a budget. The most expensive room is a double bed suite at $170-$150, depending on the rate, and the most affordable room is a one king-bed at $117-$99. The hotel also has a selection of activities and entertainment: a spa, fitness center, swimming pool, night club, and a few restaurants serving international cuisines.
By Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert

