Best Western Plus Doha Al Safliya Street، Old Salat Road، Doha, Qatar

Best Budget Hotel Best Western Plus is a surprisingly affordable hotel. Conveniently located close to the Hamad International Airport, across the street from the Museum of Islamic Art, within walking distance to Souq Waqif, and a short drive from the business district, this newly refurbished hotel is ideal for those travelers on a budget. The most expensive room is a double bed suite at $170-$150, depending on the rate, and the most affordable room is a one king-bed at $117-$99. The hotel also has a selection of activities and entertainment: a spa, fitness center, swimming pool, night club, and a few restaurants serving international cuisines.