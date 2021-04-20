Tour of Jo Nesbø's Oslo

Oslo the Jo Nesbø Way
Let writer Jo Nesbø’s antihero Harry Hole and his guide friends show you around Oslo
! Guides on this literary tour lead visitors to places like Restaurant Schrøder and Underwater Pub (both highlights here on Afar.com), favourite haunts of Harry’s in the books. Other places the tour stops by is Sofies gate, where you get to ring Harry’s doorbell, as well as key places in the books, like Vår Frelsers Gravlund (cemetery), which is described as being very ‘interesting’ after dark. The tour is held in both English and Norwegian, every Tuesday and is approved by Jo Nesbø himself, so you can be sure that it’s going to be good!