Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tour of Jo Nesbø's Oslo

Jernbanetorget 1, 0154 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 23 10 62 00
Oslo the Jo Nesbø Way Oslo Norway
Oslo the Jo Nesbø Way Oslo Norway
Oslo the Jo Nesbø Way Oslo Norway
Oslo the Jo Nesbø Way Oslo Norway

More info

Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm

Oslo the Jo Nesbø Way

Let writer Jo Nesbø’s antihero Harry Hole and his guide friends show you around Oslo! Guides on this literary tour lead visitors to places like Restaurant Schrøder and Underwater Pub (both highlights here on Afar.com), favourite haunts of Harry’s in the books. Other places the tour stops by is Sofies gate, where you get to ring Harry’s doorbell, as well as key places in the books, like Vår Frelsers Gravlund (cemetery), which is described as being very ‘interesting’ after dark. The tour is held in both English and Norwegian, every Tuesday and is approved by Jo Nesbø himself, so you can be sure that it’s going to be good!
By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points