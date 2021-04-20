Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Besser Natural Area and Wildlife Preserve

313 1/2 N Second Ave
Website
Kayaking in Alpena's Besser Natural Area and Wildlife Preserve Alpena Michigan United States

Kayaking in Alpena's Besser Natural Area and Wildlife Preserve

This breathtaking natural wildlife preserve is just a part of everyday life for the residents of Alpena, Michigan, as it winds through town bordered by running paths draped in weeping willows. Take a kayak out with Erin Riopelle, who started her business two years ago and takes guided tours of this wildlife preserve, pointing out plant and wildlife species as you glide through the lillypad-filled, clear waters. Contact Erin at 989-255-7796 to learn more.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points