Besser Natural Area and Wildlife Preserve 313 1/2 N Second Ave

Kayaking in Alpena's Besser Natural Area and Wildlife Preserve This breathtaking natural wildlife preserve is just a part of everyday life for the residents of Alpena, Michigan, as it winds through town bordered by running paths draped in weeping willows. Take a kayak out with Erin Riopelle, who started her business two years ago and takes guided tours of this wildlife preserve, pointing out plant and wildlife species as you glide through the lillypad-filled, clear waters. Contact Erin at 989-255-7796 to learn more.