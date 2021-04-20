Where are you going?
148 Leura Mall, Leura NSW 2780, Australia
| +61 2 4784 1156
Shopping Trip to the Blue Mountains Leura Australia

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Shopping Trip to the Blue Mountains

The Blue Mountains region, an hour and a half from Sydney, is renowned for its natural wonders, and for good reason. But these mountain towns aren't the podunk sort you might imagine. Leura, especially, has some amazing shops including Bespoke & Found (pictured), tucked up a narrow stairwell and lovingly arranged with such locally made treasures as hand-painted tea towels, embroidered pillows, wooden jewelry, woven rugs, and ceramic dishes. There's also a small room dedicated to vintage dresses and shoes. Inner Space is another highlight for its handcrafted furniture, modern lamps, cushions woven with images from Picasso and Miró paintings, and vintage Blue Mountains posters. The area is absolutely brimming with vintage and antiques stores and regularly holds craft and flea markets as well. When you're done shopping in Leura, grab lunch at Red Door cafe, which serves great sandwiches, salads, ginger beer, and cold drip coffee.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

