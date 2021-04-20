BESETdurban
Eager to change the public perception of their hometown, Instagram celebrities Dane Foreman and the late Andy Carrie joined with friends and local architects Cameron Finnie and Mark Belligan to found BESETdurban, an organization that focuses on small group tours of the city. The company expanded rapidly, and now its monthly walks have somewhat of a cult following. If there isn’t a tour going on when you’re visiting, you can still engage with BESETdurban by joining its weekly 5K runs, which take place Monday mornings at 5:30 a.m. They’re a great way to meet locals and even get in some exercise while traveling. Visitors should also sign up for the group’s email newsletter to stay on top of events around the city.