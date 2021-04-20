Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

BESETdurban

290 Snell Parade, North Beach, Durban, 4001, South Africa
Website
| +27 82 065 7096
BESETdurban South Africa

More info

Sun 6am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 6am - 6pm

BESETdurban

Eager to change the public perception of their hometown, Instagram celebrities Dane Foreman and the late Andy Carrie joined with friends and local architects Cameron Finnie and Mark Belligan to found BESETdurban, an organization that focuses on small group tours of the city. The company expanded rapidly, and now its monthly walks have somewhat of a cult following. If there isn’t a tour going on when you’re visiting, you can still engage with BESETdurban by joining its weekly 5K runs, which take place Monday mornings at 5:30 a.m. They’re a great way to meet locals and even get in some exercise while traveling. Visitors should also sign up for the group’s email newsletter to stay on top of events around the city.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points