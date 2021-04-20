Bert's Marketplace
2727 Russell Street
| +1 313-567-2030
Sun - Sat 10am - 2am
Authentic BBQ in Eastern MarketSlows Bar-B-Q is known as the place to go in Detroit if you want grilled meat sauced to perfection. But if you find yourself in Eastern Market there's an alternative that even the strongest of wills would be hard pressed to pass up.
Bert's on Russell Street, close to Shed 3, is easy to find if you follow the smell of grilling meat. To entice the large crowds that fill the Eastern Market neighborhood on a typical Saturday, Bert's has evolved to an outdoor setup, and while inside service is still available I'd recommend waiting in line, ordering up your meat and eating it as you stroll. It tastes better that way.
Bert's is also an entertainment venue that hosts jazz, blues and MoTown performances, but it is that grill on a Saturday that's the real draw for me!