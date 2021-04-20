Where are you going?
Bertinet

12 St Andrews Terrace, Bath BA1 2QR, UK
| +44 1225 445531
Bake Bread in Bath Bath United Kingdom

Mon - Fri 9am - 4:30pm

Bake Bread in Bath

Get elbow deep in dough under the guidance of award–winning chef and author Richard Bertinet. During a five-day course at his eponymous cooking school in Bath, England, students learn how to ferment wild yeast in order to make sourdough bread, bake fruited loaf, and attain the ideal golden baguette crust. Each student also receives a signed copy of Bertinet’s cookbook CRUST to replicate the chef’s techniques at home.

From $1,374.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

