Berry Fields Cafe

Halfway between Portland & Seattle—time for pie!
It's not a long drive from Seattle
to Portland—around three hours—but it's just long enough to warrant stopping halfway for a slice of pie in a 1920's building next to a leafy square. So, get off I-5 and drive a few minutes to the east: The Berry Fields Café is the town of Centralia's favorite breakfast and lunch spot. House-made soups, neighborhood residents catching up on local news, and most important—pie! Blackberry is my favorite Pacific Northwest flavor to bake in a flaky crust, but coconut cream tempts as well...