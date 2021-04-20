Where are you going?
Berry Fields Cafe

201 South Pearl Street
+1 360-736-1183
Halfway between Portland & Seattle—time for pie! Centralia Washington United States

Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm

It's not a long drive from Seattle to Portland—around three hours—but it's just long enough to warrant stopping halfway for a slice of pie in a 1920's building next to a leafy square. So, get off I-5 and drive a few minutes to the east: The Berry Fields Café is the town of Centralia's favorite breakfast and lunch spot. House-made soups, neighborhood residents catching up on local news, and most important—pie! Blackberry is my favorite Pacific Northwest flavor to bake in a flaky crust, but coconut cream tempts as well...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

