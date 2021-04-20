Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute
40 Crow Lane, Hamilton HM GX, Bermuda
+1 441-292-7219
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Hunting for History in Hamilton, BermudaThe Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute is a great place to dive into Bermuda’s seafaring past. In addition to showcasing Bermudian contributions to oceanography, the museum offers special presentations and displays on shipwrecks, fish and ocean life, volcanoes, pirates, hurricanes, and life in 17th century Bermuda. Diving suits, underwater exploration vehicles, and interactive exhibits are all worth checking out. There are also special events such as whale-watching tours.
Located within Par-la-Ville Park in Hamilton, the Bermuda Historical Society Museum has a vast collection of coins, silver items, cedar furniture, and artifacts from the wreck of the Sea Venture near St. George in 1609. The house and gardens were designed by William Bennett Perot, the first postmaster of the city of Hamilton. Admission is free.