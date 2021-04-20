Bermuda Anglican Cathedral

Tropical Traditions at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity
Constructed of Bermuda
limestone, Scottish granite, and French stones, the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity is a shining example of the melting pot that is Bermuda. This Anglican cathedral was designed in the tradition of grand European buildings with its Gothic-style appearance and tall tower, yet it offers a tropical touch with swaying palm trees and local artist-designed stained glass windows. The copper roof stands out among the traditional white-roofed and pastel-colored Bermuda buildings. Completed in 1911, at the request of Queen Victoria, the cathedral was needed to designate Hamilton as a city. The building was designed by Scottish architect William Hay. It replaced an original structure that succumbed to arson in 1884. Stone-trimmed archways, granite pillars, and English oak choir stalls and bishop's throne are just a few of the architectural elements that make this somber sanctuary such a joy to discover. Located on Church Street, the cathedral overlooks the city of Hamilton and its scenic harbor. The 155-step climb to the top of the tower is well worth the effort and minimal fee. The cathdral is open for weekday tours and Sunday services. The tower is open weekdays.