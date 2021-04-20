Where are you going?
Berlin in Photos

1 Kleine Markusstraße
+49 30 74775028
Berlin - City of Endless Street Art

If you like street art, Berlin is like a free outdoor museum dedicated to the medium. Take a stroll down Kopenicker Strasse in the east part of town and you'll be in the thick of it. Look out for the paper cut outs applied to surfaces. Sadly, ugly tagging tens to cover a lot, but it's color adds to the overall impression.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

Ailsa Ross
almost 7 years ago

Airbnb on Oderberger Strasse

Oderberger Strasse is one Berlin dreams are made of: It's two ticks from Mauerpark, full of gorgeous buildings in all the colours of creamy gelato, and stuffed with quirky shops and great pavement cafes and restaurants. If you're going to stay anywhere in Berlin, stay here.

