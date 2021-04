Berkli Parc Cafe [CLOSED] 63 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA

Extreme Espresso in the LES at Berkli Parc In the heart of the Lower East Side is Berkli Parc, an unassuming cafe with some fantastic java.



This is a great place to meet a friend or get some work done.



Plus, I got a new recommendation that's now on my regular espresso rotation: the Dirty Chai, a chai latte mixed with espresso.



Delish!