Berkeley 200 Centennial Dr, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA

Look For The Naughty Plant Names Yes, the UC-Berkeley Botanical Garden is a beautiful, tranquil place, especially on a winter morning. But it's also a great place for a scavenger hunt for naughty-sounding plant names: Blue Dicks, Naked-stem Buckwheat, Hooker's Evening Primrose, Beavertail Cactus...the list goes on.