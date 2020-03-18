Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe 1 Schlosspark

Hercules, Heracles (Gr. Ηρακλής, German Herkules) Hercules is a copper statue depicting the ancient Greek demigod Heracles (Gr. Ηρακλής, German Herkules). Construction of the Bergpark began in 1696. Hercules was built in the years 1701 to 1717 and is based on the design of the Italian Giovanni Francesco Guerniero. The statue is located at the top of a Pyramid, which stands on top of the Octagon; the statue and the other parts of the monument were constructed at different times. Today "Hercules" refers not only to the statue, but the whole monument, including the Octago and Pyramid. The monument is the highest point in the Wilhelmshöhe Bergpark located in Bad Wilhelmshöhe, on the Eastern ridge of the Habichtswald. Brother Grimm territory. The Bergpark can be seen as a product of German romanticism, heavily influenced by Italian walled design applied to the art of garden landscape. Crowds gather to view the cascade on those occasions when it operates. Water crashes down the great cascade along the central axis. It then diverts to flow through two romantic waterfalls. The axis runs through the Schloss, down the hill and along a 5 km road into Kassel center. Hercules is perched (literally--as his toes hang over the edge) at the highpoint of the central axis. He stands on an octagonal castle, (Wasserschloss) which houses the water tank. A Chinese village with a pagoda, known as Mulang, was added at the end of the eighteenth century, under the influence of English romanticism.