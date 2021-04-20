Bergen Fish Market
Instead of the typical swanky indoor food hall—where adding a sprig of dill to the fish doubles its price—choose the outdoor stalls for a cheap and delicious snack any time of the day. Challenge your senses by wandering the stalls and listening to the fish sellers shout the catch of the day in more languages than you ever knew existed. The best deal? A tray of fresh shrimps served with a squeeze of lemon and a wedge of buttery bread. Take it to go so you can enjoy it while walking along the Bryggen wharf, or hunker under the tents on the large wooden tables if the weather is rough.