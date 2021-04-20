Bergdorf Goodman 754 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA

More info Sun 11am - 7pm Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

Fifth Avenue Shopping Head a block and a half west from Loews Regency, then turn left on Fifth Avenue, and you'll soon be at Grand Army Plaza. The Plaza hotel and an Apple store (open 24 hours) face each other across the space, while one of New York's most famous department stores, Bergdorf Goodman, sits on the south side. Founded in 1901, Bergdorf Goodman has been at its present location since 1926. The store made its mark in its early years by being the first department store to introduce ready-to-wear fashion and has been synonymous with luxury for most of its history. Cary Grant brought Doris Day here for her shopping spree in "That Touch of Mink" and, more recently, it was a favorite destination of Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City." A men's store on the east side of Fifth Avenue opened in 1990.