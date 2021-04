Berg 29 Berg 29, 5671 CA Nuenen, Netherlands

Cuppa joe at van Gogh's I had this cup of the almighty bean in the town of Neuen, Netherlands. Vincent van Gogh once lived here (1883-5) and there is even a nice museum dedicated to him and also a decent life sized (well, a little bit bigger) statue of him in the park. He painted lots of peasant pictures here and eventually his "Potato Eaters" masterpiece. The coffee, Douwe Egbert brand, was savoured in the museum, where they have a nice little cafe. And had a side of Dutch apple pie with cream!