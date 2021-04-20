Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Beny's Delice

903 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Website
| +1 718-622-1400
French Pastries in Clinton Hill New York New York United States

More info

Tue - Sun 8am - 5pm

French Pastries in Clinton Hill

Just next door to Olivino Wines, where you can indulge your French-wine-loving heart (because their selection is outstanding), you can also indulge your love of French pastries at Beny's. Small and vaguely hipster it has just enough room to sit and enjoy your pastries if you're not taking them home for a dinner party. It's a jewel in a neighborhood that's still coming into its own but is increasingly more hip than not. They're open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 9 PM. Savory selections also fill a case and their gazpacho on a hot summer day with cold, white wine is such an indulgence. Perfect for a picnic!
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points