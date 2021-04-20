Beny's Delice

French Pastries in Clinton Hill
Just next door to Olivino Wines, where you can indulge your French-wine-loving heart (because their selection is outstanding), you can also indulge your love of French pastries at Beny's. Small and vaguely hipster it has just enough room to sit and enjoy your pastries if you're not taking them home for a dinner party. It's a jewel in a neighborhood that's still coming into its own but is increasingly more hip than not. They're open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 9 PM. Savory selections also fill a case and their gazpacho on a hot summer day with cold, white wine is such an indulgence. Perfect for a picnic!