Benvenuti Vina
52424, Kaldir, Croatia
| +385 98 197 5651
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Benvenuti VinaThis is Livio Benvenuti, the man in charge at the Benvenuti winery in the Istrian region of Croatia. The Benvenuti family has been making wine in this region for a long time and the taste of their wines prove it. Livio is a kind man and is very passionate about the products he makes. In addition to being able to tour the grounds you can head to the sampling room to try wine varieties unique to this area. While I enjoyed all of their wines I recommend their Corona Grande, a sweeter wine with hints of honey and raisins.
The winery is a short drive from the town of Motovun, directions can be found on the attached Benvenuti website.
