Benevento Jazz Café

Lovely cafe and lively music This Jazz Cafe offers great espresso drinks, delicious "menu of the day" options, and weekly live music. The "menu of the day" usually includes 1. Fresh juice, 2. Soup, and 3. a choice of either a vegetarian plate, meat plate, or pasta option. The atmosphere of this lovely local cafe makes it a great place to linger with friends or over a good book and hot drink. On the nights with live Jazz Music the basement level is transformed into an intimate venue of small tables, great wine beer and cocktails, and top notch musical artist. Tuesday night you can experience a great jam session for free, or on Friday and Saturday nights for a small cover charge you can enjoy a intimate basement cafe concert.