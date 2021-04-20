Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Benevento Jazz Café

José Manuel Infante 273, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Lovely cafe and lively music Santiago Chile

Lovely cafe and lively music

This Jazz Cafe offers great espresso drinks, delicious "menu of the day" options, and weekly live music. The "menu of the day" usually includes 1. Fresh juice, 2. Soup, and 3. a choice of either a vegetarian plate, meat plate, or pasta option. The atmosphere of this lovely local cafe makes it a great place to linger with friends or over a good book and hot drink. On the nights with live Jazz Music the basement level is transformed into an intimate venue of small tables, great wine beer and cocktails, and top notch musical artist. Tuesday night you can experience a great jam session for free, or on Friday and Saturday nights for a small cover charge you can enjoy a intimate basement cafe concert.
By Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points