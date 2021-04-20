BENELUX Brasserie Artisanale
245 Sherbrooke Street West
| +1 514-543-9750
Sat - Wed 2pm - 3am
Thur, Fri 11am - 3am
A Pint (or Two...) in the EveningThe brew pub is quite unassuming from the outside. The entryway is pretty much filled with empty casks, and it's not until you've been to the other side of the place that you really see the potential.
That moment is when you get to the bar.
Benelux, despite what its name suggests, does not offer beer beers from Western Europe alone, but rather a vast and constantly evolving selection of brews from around the world.
The decor is modern yet rugged, but one thing clear as crystal is that the guys behind the bar know their stuff. Don't hesitate to ask questions. The staff will be more than happy to help you select the perfect brew for you and your drinking buddies.