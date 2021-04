Bendito Suco Brasília - Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil

Quench Your Thirst for Quirk Quirky decor, delicious juices and healthy sandwiches are just two steps away from one of the cities greatest parks. After an evening run next door, we'd always find ourselves with a pitcher of fresh juice or a smoothie and a wrap on the sprawling porch of this cool cafe. At night, twinkling lights and a sort of "open mic" night add an extra layer of smooth to this hip heathy cafe/juice bar.