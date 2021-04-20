Where are you going?
Benaki Museum Pireos Annex

Pireos 138, Athina 118 54, Greece
Website
| +30 21 0367 1000
Benaki Museum Pireos Annex Athens Greece

More info

Sun 10am - 4pm
Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm
Thur, Sat 10am - 11:30pm

Benaki Museum Pireos Annex

A kinetic sculpture by Takis stands watch over this monolithic, pinkish-red building. Three floors of galleries overlook an open-air atrium where occasional concerts, installations, and screenings take place.  There’s no permanent collection here, apart from two incredible archives of Greek photography and architecture (viewable by appointment only). But this purpose-built branch of the Benaki Museum consistently shows some of the most exciting and expertly curated exhibitions of contemporary art, architecture, photography and design in Athens. Past exhibitions have covered everything from Grecian-inspired fashion by Jean-Paul Gaultier to architecture by Luis Barragan, a six-week interactive performance by Marina Abramovic and retrospectives of Yannis Moralis and Yannis Tsarouchis, two of Greece’s foremost 20th-century artists. The museum shop alone is worth the trip to gritty Pireos Avenue: a tempting collection of quirky jewelry, colourful ceramics, hand-printed scarves, art, and children’s books, prints, and catalogs. The light-filled cafe makes a chic pit stop where you can eavesdrop on the Athenian intelligentsia.
By Rachel Howard , AFAR Local Expert

