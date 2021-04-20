Benaki Museum
An extraordinary repository of Greek culture through the ages, this eclectic museum has something for everyone: Bronze Age jewelry, Byzantine icons, traditional folk costumes, Lord Byron's pistols, Cavafy’s poems, and 20th-century paintings. The period drawing rooms, elaborately decorated with wood paneling and stained glass, are spectacular. On Thursdays, it's open until midnight; stay for a glass of wine at the rooftop restaurant overlooking the National Gardens. The Benaki museum has seven other outposts across Athens, including an extraordinary collection of Islamic art, a fascinating trove of 20th-century Greek paintings, and a toy museum. But if you only have time for one museum, make it this one.