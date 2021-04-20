Belmond Las Casitas
While Belmond Las Casitas spares nothing in the way of comfort and luxury, it takes great care to ensure that the 20 casitas that dot the side of Colca Canyon don’t distract from the beauty of the surrounding area. Each of the 1,300-square-foot rooms features a fireplace for chilly nights (as well as a hot-water bottle tucked into your bed at turndown), a heated outdoor plunge pool on the terrace (perfect for star-gazing), and a marble bathroom with both an indoor and outdoor shower. There’s also an excellent restaurant on-site, where guests can enjoy inspired Andean cuisine made with ingredients from the resort’s own garden, as well as a bar serving salads and other light dishes. Activities include fishing for dinner in the hotel trout pond, touring the canyon on horseback, bottle-feeding the baby alpacas, walking the trails that crisscross the 59-acre property, or simply keeping an eye out for the area’s giant hummingbirds and Andean condors that float on the thermals.