Belmond La Residencia

Killer Views From a Mallorcan Manor

The grand, stone-and-stucco hotel’s twin, ivy-clad manor houses sit on a broad hillside terrace, commanding brilliant views of the surrounding rocky-topped mountains and the sea below. From $710. Carrer son Canals, 34/971-639-011This appeared in the October 2014 issue.Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here