Belmond La Residencia
Son Canals, s/n, 07179 Deià, Illes Balears, Spain
| +34 971 63 90 11
Photo by Francesco Lastrucci
Killer Views From a Mallorcan ManorThe grand, stone-and-stucco hotel’s twin, ivy-clad manor houses sit on a broad hillside terrace, commanding brilliant views of the surrounding rocky-topped mountains and the sea below. From $710. Carrer son Canals, 34/971-639-011
This appeared in the October 2014 issue.
