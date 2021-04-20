Where are you going?
Belmond La Residencia

Son Canals, s/n, 07179 Deià, Illes Balears, Spain
Website
| +34 971 63 90 11
Killer Views From a Mallorcan Manor Deià Spain
The grand, stone-and-stucco hotel’s twin, ivy-clad manor houses sit on a broad hillside terrace, commanding brilliant views of the surrounding rocky-topped mountains and the sea below. From $710. Carrer son Canals, 34/971-639-011

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.

Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

