Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada

Hospicio 35, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Website
| +52 415 152 7040
Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada San Miguel de Allende Mexico
Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada San Miguel de Allende Mexico
Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada San Miguel de Allende Mexico
Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada San Miguel de Allende Mexico
Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada San Miguel de Allende Mexico
Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada San Miguel de Allende Mexico
Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada San Miguel de Allende Mexico
Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada San Miguel de Allende Mexico

Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada

Lots of hotels promise to help guests feel like a local, but Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada delivers based on its very setup. The 37 accommodations are scattered across various buildings in the UNESCO World Heritage historic old town—including a former nobleman’s manor and a 17th-century fortress—so instead of accessing rooms through a main lobby, guests are given keys to what look like private homes. Some overlook gardens, pools, or rooftops, while others have perks like outdoor spaces, copper bathtubs, and original architectural details. Following a $3.5 million renovation, rooms now also feature a pastel color palette, Mexican art, and tapestries that complement the authentic clay floors, Talavera bathroom tiles, and hand-carved wood furnishings. Your butler can book botanical-infused treatments at the spa, a table at the colonial-style Andanza restaurant, and cooking classes in an 18th-century mansion at the Sazón cooking school, but don’t miss the view of La Parroquia’s pink spires from the rooftop bar.
By Travesías

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points