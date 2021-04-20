Where are you going?
Belmar Seafood Festival, 5th Ave. and Ocean Ave.,

400 Ocean Ave, Belmar, NJ 07719, USA
+1 732-749-3177
The Annual Seafood Festival Belmar New Jersey United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

The Annual Seafood Festival

If you are down at the Shore today, you might want to catch the 28th Belmar Seafood Festival. This year's feast is fantastic. It is well run and with huge crowds it is surprising that the lines are moving fairly quickly. I can see that the steamed lobsters are the big hit! There is such variety and choice that no one will be disappointed. The festive air is catchy. I've seen not one angry or disgruntled person.

Check out this fun festival. Enjoy. It runs until 6:00 pm today (Sunday, June 15th).

You will probably want to get on the beach after your lunch. Just buy a beach tag and relax in the sun.

The festival is located on the boardwalk at 5th Ave. in Belmar. You can't miss it. You may have to park a bit, but it is such a beautiful day the walk will be fun!

By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

