Belmar Boardwalk Belmar Boardwalk, Belmar, NJ 07719, USA

Belmar's Beachfront is OPEN I keep hearing that New Jersey is back. Well, as far as the beaches and beachfront go, almost all are open for the summer season of 2013.



As you can see in the photo, Belmar's new boardwalk is very nice and there are little shops and restaurants along the boards.Many of the owners weren't sure if they would be able to open this season. Their buildings had been destroyed in Superstorm Sandy.



Belmar solved the problem by having the shops and restaurants along the boards work out of trailers.



This solution seems to be working well and it has for some reason brought a festive atmosphere to the local beaches. Everyone seems happy with the solution. Happy that the beaches are open and that they are clean and inviting.



Come on to Belmar and enjoy the beaches and the summer sun.



Use Exit 98 on the Garden State Parkway and follow the signs to the beaches and Belmar.