Belmar Belmar, NJ, USA

An Adventure Race For Sandy Victims It was a cloudy Saturday morning, but I still decided to go for a jog from Avon and into Belmar. This is my usual routine.



I got to Avon and there were no parking spaces for three blocks. This is late September and usually in September, the crowds are long gone.



The sun came out as I parked three blocks from the beach and started my jog, but I noticed large groups of people hurrying toward the bridge and over into Belmar. I wondered what was going on.



As I crossed the bridge, I heard music and saw tons of people. I remembered that this was the day for the MudManX Beach Bash N"Dash, Belmar.



This adventure race was assisted by our U.S. Special Forces and there were many obstacles in this 5k race. There were 25+ obstacles over 3.5 sandy miles and a jog all around the lake.



But at the end, one was rewarded with an Xtreme after party where there was food, drink, dancing to live reggae and island jams. Volleyball and contests were also fun.



The best thing about this event was that it was a fundraiser for Sandy victims.



I didn't compete but a donation went to a good cause. I was given some "Jersey Strong" temporary tattoos, metallic bumper stickers, a beach ballon, and head band.



The party will continue into the evening with restaurants and bars taking part.



Belmar is rocking tonight!