Belmar

Belmar, NJ, USA
The Mud ManX Beach Bash N'Dash Belmar Belmar New Jersey United States

The Mud ManX Beach Bash N'Dash Belmar

For several weeks, I had noticed a sign on the fences in Belmar at the beach. As I was jogging every day on the boards, I kept reading about this MudManX Obstacle Race.

I thought about this several times and figured it was just a race along the lake or the streets of Belmar.

Then a few days ago, I started noticing huge craters in the sand on the beach and slanted boards and all kinds of things set up. They were set up right on the beach!

I figured that this was for the obstacle course.

I wasn't interested in going through the course so I thought no more about it.

Just another big event in Belmar like the big volleyball events, the 5k races, the lifeguard competitions.
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

