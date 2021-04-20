Belmar Belmar, NJ, USA

The Mud ManX Beach Bash N'Dash Belmar For several weeks, I had noticed a sign on the fences in Belmar at the beach. As I was jogging every day on the boards, I kept reading about this MudManX Obstacle Race.



I thought about this several times and figured it was just a race along the lake or the streets of Belmar.



Then a few days ago, I started noticing huge craters in the sand on the beach and slanted boards and all kinds of things set up. They were set up right on the beach!



I figured that this was for the obstacle course.



I wasn't interested in going through the course so I thought no more about it.



Just another big event in Belmar like the big volleyball events, the 5k races, the lifeguard competitions.

