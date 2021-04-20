Bellwoods Brewery 124 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z5, Canada

More info Sun 12pm - 12am Mon - Wed 2pm - 12am Thur, Fri 2pm - 1am Sat 12pm - 1am

Brews on Ossington In an old auto garage turned brewpub, Bellwoods' impressive rotating selection of craft beers has established it as a solid regular spot on the Ossington strip. It's 20-foot high fermenting tanks create inventive and delicious beers available in 12- or 16-ounce pours such as the extremely hoppy Witchshark IPA, the uber light yet flavorful Wizard Wolf and Stay Classy session ales, and the one-hop-only Monogamy brew. Pair any of their unique beers with their menu of inexpensive bar snacks and shared plates like assorted salumis, terrines, or Canadian cheese boards; crispy fries with fine herbs and garlic mayo; and even duck hearts. Along with a fantastic streetside patio, Bellwoods is indeed a fun atmosphere for sitting, sipping, and savoring.