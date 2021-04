Bellwoods Brewery

Bellwoods hasn't been open long, but it has already made an impression on the Toronto craft beer and food scene. Bellwoods and the Group of Seven Chefs put on a brilliant seafood feast that I was lucky enough to be in attendance for; it was the first time I tried raw halibut, geoduck, and a host of other funky sea dwellers. The five-course tasting menu resulted in one of the best meals I've ever had—and that's not even touching on the beers. I still can't decide which of their funky brews I like best. It could be the barnyard brilliance of their Farmhouse Saison, the cheek-puckering sour punch of the Muggleweisse, or the just-like-licking-a-pine-tree goodness of the Witchark IPA. I tried every beer on the menu, and a few that weren't, and loved every one of them. I'm amazed I can remember any of it. Located in the heart of the Land of Os, Bellwoods, with its fantastic streetside patio, is a place I'm going to visit more often.