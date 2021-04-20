Bellwoods Brewery
124 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z5, Canada
| +1 416-535-4586
Sun 12pm - 12am
Mon - Wed 2pm - 12am
Thur, Fri 2pm - 1am
Sat 12pm - 1am
Brews on OssingtonIn an old auto garage turned brewpub, Bellwoods' impressive rotating selection of craft beers has established it as a solid regular spot on the Ossington strip. It's 20-foot high fermenting tanks create inventive and delicious beers available in 12- or 16-ounce pours such as the extremely hoppy Witchshark IPA, the uber light yet flavorful Wizard Wolf and Stay Classy session ales, and the one-hop-only Monogamy brew. Pair any of their unique beers with their menu of inexpensive bar snacks and shared plates like assorted salumis, terrines, or Canadian cheese boards; crispy fries with fine herbs and garlic mayo; and even duck hearts. Along with a fantastic streetside patio, Bellwoods is indeed a fun atmosphere for sitting, sipping, and savoring.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Craft Beer and Funky Food
Bellwoods hasn't been open long, but it has already made an impression on the Toronto craft beer and food scene. Bellwoods and the Group of Seven Chefs put on a brilliant seafood feast that I was lucky enough to be in attendance for; it was the first time I tried raw halibut, geoduck, and a host of other funky sea dwellers. The five-course tasting menu resulted in one of the best meals I've ever had—and that's not even touching on the beers. I still can't decide which of their funky brews I like best. It could be the barnyard brilliance of their Farmhouse Saison, the cheek-puckering sour punch of the Muggleweisse, or the just-like-licking-a-pine-tree goodness of the Witchark IPA. I tried every beer on the menu, and a few that weren't, and loved every one of them. I'm amazed I can remember any of it. Located in the heart of the Land of Os, Bellwoods, with its fantastic streetside patio, is a place I'm going to visit more often.