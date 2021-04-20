Bells Beach Bells Beach VIC 3228, Australia

The Perfect Wave I have always been obsessed with Bells Beach even before it was dramatized in an often overlooked gem of a film called Point Break starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves (don't forget the great cameo appearance by Anthony Kiedis of the RHCP). I digress. I was lucky to grow up a with a parent who lived in Hawaii, which sparked an early obsession with all things surfing!



Bells Beach is home to the longest running surf competition in the world, the Rip Curl Pro Surf Classic! The waves here are magical and during my morning here it was like an endless series of perfect sets.



The drive to Bells on the Great Ocean Road is magnificent and offers opportunities to spot kangaroos and colorful birds (possibly a koala bear!). It is a surfer's paradise but worth a visit even if you aren't hitting the waves or paddling out to surf Point Break.