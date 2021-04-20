Get a Mojito at Bello Tea
Even tea looks elegant when served in a martini glass! This Bello Tea special is one of several SpecialTeas that include a nonalcoholic capirinha and sangria and are served pretty and cold. I’ll reprint the recipe so you can make the Bello Mojito at home but give Tammy Reddy’s shop in the Chicago
French Market a visit. She’s got an amazing selection of loose leaf teas and she offers Tea Tasting and Education Classes to expand your tea horizons. Bello Tea’s Mojito 8 ounces (oz.) Bello Hibiscus Spearmint Tea (brewed and chilled) 2 teaspoons sugar + 2 oz water (or 2 oz. simple syrup) 1 oz. lime juice 1 oz. Sparkling Water Lime Slices Fresh mint Muddle mint and lime in a martini shaker and add ice. Pour in sugar and water (or simple syrup), lime juice and tea and shake well. Strain into 2 martini glasses and add sparkling water. Garnish with mint sprigs and lime slices.