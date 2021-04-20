Where are you going?
BellJar

3187 16th Street
Website
| +1 415-626-1749
Bell Jar

Bell Jar is a great shop near 16th and Mission, selling a range of vintage and new designer clothing as well as accessories, notebooks, and bath products. The selection and display show a very considered approach, reflecting the lifestyle of an independent young woman.
By Tamar Shafrir

San Francisco Shopping

Shopping in San Francisco is at the street level, each neighborhood revealing only-in-SF boutiques filled with wares and clothing from local to globally known designers. Downtown’s Maiden Lane is right off of Union Square and hosts international names like Hermès and Chanel. Valencia Street between 18th and 24th showcases storefront after storefront of quirky Mission neighborhood shops. Haight Ashbury is known for its vintage stores and Fillmore Street in Pacific Heights is where the ladies who lunch do their thing. Hayes Valley’s Hayes and Fell Streets are full of designer shoe stores and experimental shops, including the shipping container–housed activewear store AetherSF.

