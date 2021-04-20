Bellevue Arts Museum 510 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA

More info Wed - Sun 11am - 5pm

Art for Everybody With $30 family entry (two adults and up to four children) or $10 for adults, the Bellevue Art Museum is a great place for families looking to get out of the rain or the hustle and bustle of downtown Bellevue. The exhibits are beautiful and interesting. If you are looking for a change of pace, this quiet nook of downtown Bellevue is a great option.