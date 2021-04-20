Bellevue Arts Museum
510 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
| +1 425-519-0770
Wed - Sun 11am - 5pm
Art for EverybodyWith $30 family entry (two adults and up to four children) or $10 for adults, the Bellevue Art Museum is a great place for families looking to get out of the rain or the hustle and bustle of downtown Bellevue. The exhibits are beautiful and interesting. If you are looking for a change of pace, this quiet nook of downtown Bellevue is a great option.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
A Home for Design in Bellevue
There's a lot to love about the Bellevue Arts Museum. Focusing on crafts & design, it showcases the talent of the Northwest in engaging, fun ways, emphasizing a personal connection with the artists and the exhibits. BAM also hosts an annual arts fair, which is a great event for the whole family.