Bellevue Arts Museum

510 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
Website
| +1 425-519-0770
Art for Everybody

With $30 family entry (two adults and up to four children) or $10 for adults, the Bellevue Art Museum is a great place for families looking to get out of the rain or the hustle and bustle of downtown Bellevue. The exhibits are beautiful and interesting. If you are looking for a change of pace, this quiet nook of downtown Bellevue is a great option.
By Parker Ksidakis

Bryan Kitch
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

A Home for Design in Bellevue

There's a lot to love about the Bellevue Arts Museum. Focusing on crafts & design, it showcases the talent of the Northwest in engaging, fun ways, emphasizing a personal connection with the artists and the exhibits. BAM also hosts an annual arts fair, which is a great event for the whole family.

