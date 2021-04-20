Where are you going?
Belleville, Paris

Belleville, 75020 Paris, France
Unlikely art: 'beware of words' in Paris Paris France

Unlikely art: 'beware of words' in Paris

In the Belleville neighborhood of Paris, this wall that would otherwise be nondescript brick is covered in unlikely art, with the caveat: "beware of words." A bit of artistic 3-D in the 20th arrondissement, by the artist Benjamin Vautier.

(To see this in person, traveling by subway to the 20th arrondissement in NE Paris: exit Pyrénées station, Métro line 11, then go west on rue de Belleville a few blocks to the Place Fréhel at the intersection of rue Julien-Lacroix and rue de Belleville. This installation is on the SW corner.)
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

