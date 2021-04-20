Belle's Patisserie Atholl Oaklands Rd & Fort St, Birnam, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

Doing High Tea Like A King My friend and I had won a prize of high tea from a little place in Melrose called Belle's Patisserie.



It's arrival at our table was met with oooohs amd aaaaahs from the others seated around us, with many asking exactly what it was.



We hadn't managed to get through all of it before we were stuffed and felt like we needed to be rolled out to our cars!



This is DEFINITELY one of my favourite spots to hang out at.