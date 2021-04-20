Where are you going?
Belle's Patisserie

Atholl Oaklands Rd & Fort St, Birnam, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 887 8576
Doing High Tea Like A King

Doing High Tea Like A King

My friend and I had won a prize of high tea from a little place in Melrose called Belle's Patisserie.

It's arrival at our table was met with oooohs amd aaaaahs from the others seated around us, with many asking exactly what it was.

We hadn't managed to get through all of it before we were stuffed and felt like we needed to be rolled out to our cars!

This is DEFINITELY one of my favourite spots to hang out at.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
