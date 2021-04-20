Belle's Diner
150 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
| +61 3 9077 0788
Sun - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm
Old school brunch in a Melbourne dinerBelle's Diner in the hub of Fitzroy on Gertrude Street is a fun place to have a finger-lickin delicious brunch or even just a milkshake - their Malteser milkshake is one of the best I've ever had. I normally find it hard to go past bacon, but I'm glad I made an exception for the pancakes with mango and mascarpone whipped cream.
The spicy French fries make a cheeky addition to an indulgent meal too.
Slide into a sleek booth for a lazy, long brunch and afterwards walk off your big meal with a stroll along Gertrude Street and Smith Street.
Sunday morning sorted.