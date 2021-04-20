Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Belle's Diner

150 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
Website
| +61 3 9077 0788
Old school brunch in a Melbourne diner Fitzroy Australia

More info

Sun - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm

Old school brunch in a Melbourne diner

Belle's Diner in the hub of Fitzroy on Gertrude Street is a fun place to have a finger-lickin delicious brunch or even just a milkshake - their Malteser milkshake is one of the best I've ever had. I normally find it hard to go past bacon, but I'm glad I made an exception for the pancakes with mango and mascarpone whipped cream.

The spicy French fries make a cheeky addition to an indulgent meal too.

Slide into a sleek booth for a lazy, long brunch and afterwards walk off your big meal with a stroll along Gertrude Street and Smith Street.

Sunday morning sorted.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points