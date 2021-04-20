Belle Isle Belle Isle, Detroit, MI, USA

Botany and Beauty on Belle Isle It's America's largest city-owned island park, and it's right in downtown Detroit. Belle Isle is home to an aquarium, a beach, a museum of Great Lakes maritime memorabilia, and the romantic Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, which holds one of the largest collections of orchids in America. Pack a picnic and take in a view of downtown Detroit just across the river.